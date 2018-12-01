Michelle Obama’s book surpasses “Fire and Fury”

(CNN) – Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming” has become the best-selling book of 2018 in the U.S. It has surpassed Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” and others.

Wolff’s “Fire” was a publishing world sensation when it came out in January. To date, it has sold more than a million copies.

- Advertisement -

But “Becoming” outpaced it in just a couple of weeks.

BookScan shows more than 1.1 million hardcover copies of the former first lady’s uplifting memoir have sold since its November 13th release date.

“Becoming” has also been an e-book and audio book hit.

Related Article: Pence to lead US delegation to Olympics

The publisher, Penguin Random House, also has a deal to publish former president Barack Obama’s post-presidential memoir.