Parker’s big day leads UNCW Women’s Basketball over Fayetteville St.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Shrita Parker continues to be one of the leading scorers in the conference as she poured in 27 points on Saturday afternoon to lead the Seahawks to the 72-54 win over Fayetteville State.

The defense of UNCW was on display early and often in the game. The Seahawks held the Broncos to just 16 points in the first half, with only six in the 2nd quarter. It was another double-double for the rejuvenated Paige Powell. The Hallsboro, NC native finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The impressive non-conference play continues for UNCW , with the win the Seahawks see their record improve to 5-2. On Wednesday afternoon, UNCW will head to Chapel Hill to tangle with the North Carolina Tar Heels with a 3:30 tip-off.