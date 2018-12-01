South Carolina mall opens state’s first Lego store

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina is getting its first Lego store.

The new store opened Friday at Haywood Mall in Greenville, near the center court of the mall, not far from where Santa Claus is sitting.

Mall marketing director Brandi Crowe told The Greenville News the closest Lego stores before Friday’s opening were in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lego officials say the store will have typical features including a wall full of bins of bulk Lego bricks in many different shapes and colors and displays of Lego building sets.