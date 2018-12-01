UNCW Men’s basketball comes up short against Davidson

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The five point lead at the halftime break proved to be the difference for Davidson on Saturday night as they beat UNCW, 91-85.

The Seahawks had four players score in double figures lead by 19 from senior Devontae Cacok who finished with a double-double with 13 rebounds. Jeantal Cylla finished with 18 in 32 minutes of play.

The loss drops UNCW to now 4-5 on the season and 2-3 inside Trask Coliseum this year.

C.B. McGrath and the Seahawks will now have their toughest task of the season when they head to Chapel Hill on Wednesday night to take on Carolina. Tip-off is set for 9:00 P.M. ET on Wednesday.