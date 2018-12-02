Email sent about New Hanover County school closure deemed fake

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – No, school will not be closed this week. That’s contrary to an email that the New Hanover County School district says went to parents across the school system.

Sunday afternoon the system took to social media to alert parents of the apparent hoax.

- Advertisement -

“Please be advised that all NHC schools are open this week 12/3-12/7/18,” said school officials on both its Facebook and Twitter platforms. “There is a hoax email circulating that says schools are closed.”

A screenshot of the email was floating around social media claiming that maintenance work was the reason for the week-long closing.

“This is NOT TRUE,” wrote school officials on their Twitter account.

Related Article: Gregory student named semifinalist in NC National Geographic State Bee

The district says they are working with law enforcement officials to find the people behind the hoax.