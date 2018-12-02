Menorah lighting marks start of Hanukkah

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Jewish community gathered Sunday night for the annual Menorah lighting in downtown Wilmington.

Tonight marks the first night of Hanukkah. Families and friends gathered at the Riverfront.

Rabbi Moshe Lieblich says this year was a little different. The Menorah was made out of Legos and built by the community.

Lieblich says the event brings everyone together and spreads acceptance throughout the community.

“Hanukkah is uniquely special because the message of light overcoming darkness is one that’s really universal, not just to us. That’s why we make a big event out of it,” said Rabbi Moshe Lieblich.

Lieblich says the event grow more and more every year. The Hanukkah celebration will last until December 10.