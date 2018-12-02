Oak Island Assistant Fire Chief passes after bought with cancer

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – The Oak Island Fire Department announced last week the passing of their Assistant Chief Steve Conway.

Assistant Chief Conway passed away peacefully Sunday, November 25, according to department officials. This after battling brain cancer for 5 months.

“He was a stellar trainer, leader and friend to us all,” wrote fire officials on social media. “With heavy hearts, we at Oak Island Fire Department are sad to share the news that we have lost a great man from our fire department family.”

Conway’s services will be held at Odell Williamson Auditorium, Brunswick Community College at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 3.