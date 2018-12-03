Singing Baby Shark toys for sale on Amazon

(WAFB) — Whether or not you have children, you probably know the catchy and more than slightly annoying song that has taken the nation by storm: Baby Shark by Pinkfong.
Just reading that probably got the song stuck in your head.
A quick Youtube search shows the original Baby Shark dance video has more than 2 billion views. Billion.
No matter your thoughts on the song, you can’t deny that it’s wildly popular. So WowWee, a company that makes robotic and entertainment products, is capitalizing on the song’s fame.
Your children can now be the proud owners of a Daddy, Mommy or Baby Shark Official Song Doll.