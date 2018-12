BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County state historic site will soon get back to normal following Hurricane Florence.

The grounds of Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson will reopen Tuesday.

The visitor center will remain closed due to damage from the storm.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Their 18th century Christmas program will also take place at 3 p.m. Sunday.