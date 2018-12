WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington-based seafood restaurant with locations in the Port City, Porter’s Neck, and Belville is headed to the state capital.

10 years after it first opened its doors, Cape Fear Seafood Company has reached an agreement with its first franchisees and will be opening up a new location in Raleigh.

It will be located at 832 Spring Forest Road and is expected to open in the spring.

This will be the award-winning restaurant’s fourth location.