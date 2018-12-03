Don McLean to perform at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center has announced renowned singer and Hall of Fame songwriter Don McLean is coming to Wilmington.

A true troubadour of the American Folk scene, Don McLean and his band will take the stage at the Wilson Center at 7:30 p.m. on June 29, 2019.

Don McLean released his first album, Tapestry, in 1969, to good reviews and some commercial success, but his transition to internationally known artist came with the release of “American Pie,” in 1971. The song became a No. 1 single in the United States, and was voted one of the Top 5 Songs of the Century in a poll by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Recording Industry Association of America.

An in-demand touring artist since the 1970s, McLean has shared his talent with audiences worldwide, with a record-breaking European tour in 2015. His songs have been recorded by other artists, including Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, Perry Como, George Michael and Madonna. He even played to an audience of 500,000 — as a special guest at the Garth Brooks Concert in Central Park in 1997.

The new millennium has seen a number of new honors for McLean and his music. Iona College conferred an honorary doctorate on him in 2001 and, in February 2002, “American Pie” was finally inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. In 2004, Don McLean was inaugurated into the National Academy of Popular Music Songwriters’ Hall of Fame.

Tickets for Don McLean will be on sale on Friday online, beginning at 10 a.m., at capefearstage.com and wilsoncentertickets.com, and in-person or by phone at Ticket Central at the Wilson Center, 910-362-7999, beginning at 2 p.m. Tickets prices start at $32 plus taxes and fees.

For more information about upcoming Wilson Center performances, visit www.capefearstage.com.