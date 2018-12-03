ECU hires Jon Gilbert as AD, Mike Houston as football coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – East Carolina has hired Mike Houston as its next football coach and Jon Gilbert as its athletic director.

Gilbert announced Houston’s hiring Monday, moments after Chancellor Cecil Staton said the school’s board of trustees approved the new AD’s hiring.

Houston led James Madison to a 37-6 record, the 2016 national title in the Championship Subdivision and an appearance in the championship game in 2017. The Dukes lost to Colgate on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

He also led James Madison to a 34-14 rout at East Carolina in the 2017 season opener.

Gilbert’s hiring from Southern Mississippi caps a nine-month AD search after Jeff Compher’s March resignation under pressure. Former Tennessee AD Dave Hart had been the school’s temporary special adviser for athletics.

