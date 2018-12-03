Funeral arrangements set for longtime radio host Harvard Jennings

By
WWAY News
-
0

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A long running talk show host familiar to many radio listeners across the Cape Fear will be laid to rest this week.

A public viewing for the late Harvard Jennings is scheduled for Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home at 901 S. 5th Ave. in Wilmington.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church at 3701 Princess Place Drive in Wilmington.

Jennings was a fixture on Wilmington airwaves for decades. For years he worked at WAAV. More recently, he could be heard on WLTT 1180 AM radio.

Jennings died Thursday at age 73.

