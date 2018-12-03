Jury selection begins in 2017 Monkey Junction murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman at a Monkey Junction home in April of last year is about to go to trial.

Jury selection began today in the trial of William Bernicki.

He allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Brittany Fullwood on April 25, 2017 and then shot himself in the face.

Samantha Dooies with the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office says jury selection began at 2:00 p.m. Monday and was expected to continue into Tuesday morning.

Opening statements will take place shortly after the jury has been seated.