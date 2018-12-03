Jury selection begins in 2017 Monkey Junction murder

William Bernicki arrives at the New Hanover County Jail in a wheelchair on May 19, 2017, after spending weeks in the hospital after allegedly shooting and killing Brittany Fullwood before turning the gun on himself. (Photo: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman at a Monkey Junction home in April of last year is about to go to trial.

Jury selection began today in the trial of William Bernicki.

Brittany Fullwood (Photo: Facebook)
He allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Brittany Fullwood on April 25, 2017 and then shot himself in the face.

Samantha Dooies with the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office says jury selection began at 2:00 p.m. Monday and was expected to continue into Tuesday morning.

Opening statements will take place shortly after the jury has been seated.

