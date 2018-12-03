Mideastern Conference releases football end of season awards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Mideastern conference released their football end of season awards on Monday afternoon.

The offensive player of the year is Hoggard senior C.J. Pipkin. He finished 2018 with 36 catches for 516 yards and eight touchdowns. The defensive player of the year is a Hoggard senior as well. Cade Edwards receives the honor after recording 68 total tackles with five interceptions.

Wayne Inman was the named the MEC Coach of the Year after leading the Pirates to a 9-3 record. Below is the list for the All-Conference 1st , 2nd, and Honorable Mention teams.

FIRST TEAM

QB- Blake Walston, New Hanover

RB- Makai Stanley, Ashley

RB- Noah Lavalle, Topsail

WR- C.J. Pipkin, Hoggard

WR- Anthony Schiavone, Hoggard

WR- Jaheim Marshall, New Hanover

TE- Drew Medley, Hoggard

OL- Wyatt Workman, Hoggard

OL- Kyle Simpson, Laney

OL- Atila Dalmasi, New Hanover

OL- Campbell Woody, South Brunswick

OL- Brandon Clayton, Topsail

DL- Brooks Carey, Hoggard

DL- Rasheed Rogers, New Hanover

DL- Brock Dempsey, Topsail

DL- J’vian McCray, West Brunswick

LB- Scott Looney, Hoggard

LB- Colby McCaskill, New Hanover

LB- Hayden Walsh, Topsail

DB- Cade Jones, Ashley

DB- Cade Edwards, Hoggard

DB- Isaiah Kemp, Hoggard

DB- Jaycob Jones, New Hanover

P- Declan Hall, South Brunswick

PK- Jeremiah Kim, Hoggard

SP- Chris Toudle, Hoggard

SP- Demond Perry, North Brunswick

SECOND TEAM

QB- Gabe Johnson, Hoggard

QB- Cody Wallis, Topsail

RB- Kenneth Marshall, Hoggard

RB- Travis Lee, New Hanover

WR- Jason Billingslea, New Hanover

WR- Cameron Barras, Topsail

TE- Holland Baynard, New Hanover

OL- James Nixon, Ashley

OL- Chance Courtney, Hoggard

OL- Keaton Tucker, Hoggard

OL- Brian Jones, North Brunswick

OL- Connor Anderson, Topsail

OL- Jake Baylor, West Brunswick

OL- Kasey Hollar, West Brunswick

DL- Ben Brown, Ashley

DL- Brennan Litzinger, Hoggard

DL- Toby Stone, Laney

DL- Gerrick Turner, New Hanover

LB- Garrett Manning, Hoggard

LB- Zyquan McQuillan, New Hanover

LB- Mason Phillips, South Brunswick

DB- Tayshaun James, Hoggard

DB- Damir Bracey, Hoggard

DB- DeVaughn Shepard, Laney

DB- Kwesi Clarke, North Brunswick

P- Jack Dunne, New Hanover

PK- Wesley Gaines, New Hanover

SP- Liam Crowley, Hoggard

SP- Tre’yon Durant, Laney

HONORABLE MENTION

Ashley: Zach Williams, Garrett Topping

Hoggard: Jordan Rickey, Chris Redmon, Patrick Tootoo

Laney: Matthew Sims, Colyn Vanderhaar

New Hanover: Darian Hankins, Rashawn Lewis, Bryson Boyette, Ronjour Shuford, Jack Barbee, David McCallum

North Brunswick: Bryce DeBerry, Jaiden Granda, JaHeim Robbins, Jieem Bullock, Austin Wallace

South Brunswick: Dayshon Lee, Brandon Vaught, John Porter

Topsail: Jonathan Ward, Landry Horne, Brandon Clayton, Caleb Jacobs, DJ Montano, Jose Orellano

West Brunswick: Jonathan Reucher, William McCrainey, Johnny Magbie, Lauch Murphy