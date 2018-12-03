Mideastern Conference releases football end of season awards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Mideastern conference released their football end of season awards on Monday afternoon.
The offensive player of the year is Hoggard senior C.J. Pipkin. He finished 2018 with 36 catches for 516 yards and eight touchdowns. The defensive player of the year is a Hoggard senior as well. Cade Edwards receives the honor after recording 68 total tackles with five interceptions.
Wayne Inman was the named the MEC Coach of the Year after leading the Pirates to a 9-3 record. Below is the list for the All-Conference 1st , 2nd, and Honorable Mention teams.
FIRST TEAM
QB- Blake Walston, New Hanover
RB- Makai Stanley, Ashley
RB- Noah Lavalle, Topsail
WR- C.J. Pipkin, Hoggard
WR- Anthony Schiavone, Hoggard
WR- Jaheim Marshall, New Hanover
TE- Drew Medley, Hoggard
OL- Wyatt Workman, Hoggard
OL- Kyle Simpson, Laney
OL- Atila Dalmasi, New Hanover
OL- Campbell Woody, South Brunswick
OL- Brandon Clayton, Topsail
DL- Brooks Carey, Hoggard
DL- Rasheed Rogers, New Hanover
DL- Brock Dempsey, Topsail
DL- J’vian McCray, West Brunswick
LB- Scott Looney, Hoggard
LB- Colby McCaskill, New Hanover
LB- Hayden Walsh, Topsail
DB- Cade Jones, Ashley
DB- Cade Edwards, Hoggard
DB- Isaiah Kemp, Hoggard
DB- Jaycob Jones, New Hanover
P- Declan Hall, South Brunswick
PK- Jeremiah Kim, Hoggard
SP- Chris Toudle, Hoggard
SP- Demond Perry, North Brunswick
SECOND TEAM
QB- Gabe Johnson, Hoggard
QB- Cody Wallis, Topsail
RB- Kenneth Marshall, Hoggard
RB- Travis Lee, New Hanover
WR- Jason Billingslea, New Hanover
WR- Cameron Barras, Topsail
TE- Holland Baynard, New Hanover
OL- James Nixon, Ashley
OL- Chance Courtney, Hoggard
OL- Keaton Tucker, Hoggard
OL- Brian Jones, North Brunswick
OL- Connor Anderson, Topsail
OL- Jake Baylor, West Brunswick
OL- Kasey Hollar, West Brunswick
DL- Ben Brown, Ashley
DL- Brennan Litzinger, Hoggard
DL- Toby Stone, Laney
DL- Gerrick Turner, New Hanover
LB- Garrett Manning, Hoggard
LB- Zyquan McQuillan, New Hanover
LB- Mason Phillips, South Brunswick
DB- Tayshaun James, Hoggard
DB- Damir Bracey, Hoggard
DB- DeVaughn Shepard, Laney
DB- Kwesi Clarke, North Brunswick
P- Jack Dunne, New Hanover
PK- Wesley Gaines, New Hanover
SP- Liam Crowley, Hoggard
SP- Tre’yon Durant, Laney
HONORABLE MENTION
Ashley: Zach Williams, Garrett Topping
Hoggard: Jordan Rickey, Chris Redmon, Patrick Tootoo
Laney: Matthew Sims, Colyn Vanderhaar
New Hanover: Darian Hankins, Rashawn Lewis, Bryson Boyette, Ronjour Shuford, Jack Barbee, David McCallum
North Brunswick: Bryce DeBerry, Jaiden Granda, JaHeim Robbins, Jieem Bullock, Austin Wallace
South Brunswick: Dayshon Lee, Brandon Vaught, John Porter
Topsail: Jonathan Ward, Landry Horne, Brandon Clayton, Caleb Jacobs, DJ Montano, Jose Orellano
West Brunswick: Jonathan Reucher, William McCrainey, Johnny Magbie, Lauch Murphy