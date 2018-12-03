NC pair charged after unresponsive toddler reportedly ingests drugs

LAUREL HILL, NC (WNCN) — Two people are facing child abuse charges after a toddler ingested fentanyl and heroin and was found unresponsive Sunday, North Carolina detectives say.

The incident was reported along McFarland Road as an unresponsive minor child, according to the Scotland County Detective Division.

The toddler was taken to a hospital, where the child is listed in stable condition and is being held for observation, officials said.

Thomas Scott Ivey Sr., 34, and Caitlin Sessoms, 27, are each charged with two counts of felony child abuse by negligence, resulting in serious bodily injury, and felony child abuse by negligence, resulting in serious physical injury.

