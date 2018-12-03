New Hanover Co. Board of Commissioners sworn in, elect chair & vice-chair

Rob Zapple, Patricia Kusek, Jonathan Barfield, Jr., Julia Olson-Boseman, and Woody White (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — For the first time in decades there is a democrat majority on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

Democrats Julia Olson-Boseman and Rob Zapple were elected last month. Both took their oaths Monday afternoon.

Each will serve four-year terms and join Commissioners Jonathan Barfield, Jr., Patricia Kusek, and Woody White on the board.

Now, for the first time in nearly 30 years, there sits a 3-2 democrat majority on the board.

Commissioner Jonathan Barfield was approved unanimously to return to the chairman’s position.

Olson-Boseman was elected a vice-chair over Rob Zapple with a 3-2 vote.

