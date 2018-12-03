SEAHAWKS IN SPACE: SpaceX launches rocket containing UNCW satellite

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — SpaceX launched a rocket carrying 64 small satellites Monday including one from UNCW.

UNCW Research Team Member Sara Rivero-Calle says the nano-satellite is the size of a shoe box and weighs less than 11 pounds.

She says UNCW will be using it to study ocean color and that the camera on it has 10 times better resolution than previously used satellites.

Rivero-Calle says studying color can tell us a lot about the health of certain coastal areas.

“A lot of people think that the ocean is always blue or green, but it’s not,” River-Calle said. “It can vary. We use those changes to tell us about the productivity and health of the ocean, and ultimately we want to track the carbon in the ocean.”

She says the satellite was funded by a $2.4 million grant from the Moore Foundation.

Click here to learn more about the satellite and how you can access the imagery.