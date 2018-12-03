UNCW Men’s Basketball ready for the battle in Chapel Hill

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a tough end to the short two game home-stand for UNCW Men’s Basketball this past weekend. The Seahawks fell on Saturday night to the Davidson Wildcats, 91-85.

There was a total of 15 lead changes in the game, the main turning point of the game came with 2:47 left to go. Davidson went on a 7-2 run , which gave them their largest lead at seven. The Seahawks were never able to close the gap after that.

UNCW freshman Kai Toews received some recognition for his play this past week. The Tokoyo, Japan native was named the CAA Co-Rookie of the on Monday afternoon. In two games Toews averaged 12 points to go along with 10 assists.

The tough non-conference slate continues for UNCW this week, starting with a visit to Chapel Hill to take on the 14th ranked Carolina Tar Heels. The Seahawks expect to compete, but know it will not be an easy task.

“We would like to get as close to perfection as we can now, but nobody’s every done that in the history of basketball. We are going to work on making the correct plays the next couple of days and try and get in a position to be successful,”said UNCW head coach C.B. McGrath.

UNCW will travel up I-40 on Wednesday night to take on the Tar Heels at the Dean E. Smith Center. Tip-off from Chapel Hill is set for 9:00 P.M. The game will be televised on ESPN-2.