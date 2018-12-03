USPS will not deliver mail Wednesday due to National Day of Mourning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS News) -– The United States Postal Service will be suspending regular mail deliveries on Wednesday as the nation remembers former President George H.W. Bush.

President Donald Trump has declared Wednesday as a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of Bush.

The USPS says they will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5.

“We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season,” officials said.