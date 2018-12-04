Brunswick County historic site welcomes visitors after months-long closure

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It survived being burned by the British and countless hurricanes including Florence. Now after two and a half months, the Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site is open again.

Site Manager Jim Mckee says Florence brought extensive damage to the property where over 50 trees were down across the 120 acre site.

While the site is open, the visitor’s center is still closed while mold remediation continues.

Mckee says the site is a safe haven for people where you can be one with nature and history.

“If you’re a history buff you’ve got the history that you can reflect on. But, if you just want somewhere that is quiet and you want something that’s quiet and you want to just take in the nature and take in the environment and everything. This is the perfect place.”

Mckee was worried St. Phillips Church would be damaged in the storm, but it stood firm.

The Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site will be open weekly Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.