WILMINGTON, NC (CNN) — Happy National Cookie Day!

More than 40% of Americans have eaten a whole row of oreos in one sitting. Whether that includes you or not, who doesn’t love cookie?

- Advertisement -

Grab your favorite Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or snickerdoodle and celebrate these treats in the sweetest way Tuesday.

Great American Cookies is handing out one free cookie per person, and Mrs. Fields is giving away a free cookie with any purchase.

Nestle Toll House Cafe also has a deal Tuesday — buy three cookies, get three free.