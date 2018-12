WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–High School basketball action continues to heat up in the Cape Fear Region. Below are final scores from tonight’s action on the hardwood.

GIRLS

Wilmington Christian 62 , Faith Christian 19

Parrott Academy 36 , Coastal Christian 30

Heide Trask 12 , Hoggard 64

BOYS

Wilmington Christian 62 , Faith Christian 54

Parrott Academy 45 , Coastal Christian 57

Heide Trask 36 , Hoggard 75