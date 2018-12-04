Local Rotary Club Previews Upcoming Fndraisers

The Rotary club stopped by WWAY Studios to talk about their upcoming fundraiser events and more!

With over 51 Clubs in the Rotary District 7730 with a membership of 1800, Rotary began in 1905 by 5 professionals in Chicago primarily as a social meeting club. The members rotated their meetings around their 5 offices and thus the name Rotary was begun. The organization supports many in our area in different ways and have raised money to help various groups.

Another charity they support is called CART (Coin for Alzheimer’s Trust) which is a primarily 900+ Rotary clubs that donated $700,000 last year for Grants to Alzheimer’s research doctors and hospitals.

For more information on how you can donate or participate in their car giveaway go to www.rotary7730.org for more details.