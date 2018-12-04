Marine accused of kidnapping and raping Wilmington woman

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WCTI) — A Marine stationed in Eastern North Carolina is charged with kidnapping and raping a woman from Wilmington.

According to warrants, Alec John Urton was arrested and charged in the incident on Monday. The Jacksonville Police Department said 23-year-old Urton kidnapped the victim in Onslow County then forced her to have sex with him back in October.

Urton appeared in court on Tuesday and is facing the following charges:

Felony second degree forcible sex offense

Misdemeanor discharge of firearms

Felony second degree kidnapping

Urton was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.