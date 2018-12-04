Pet Pals: Meet Amy!

This week’s Pet Pal is a four-legged friend who is looking for a forever home. People would describe her as a peaceful, gentle soul.

Amy was a stray cat found running loose and her owner never came forward.

- Advertisement -

She has a laid back personality and enjoy’s spending the majority of her day curled up at where she can enjoy the warm sunshine. Loud noises and busy houses scare her, she would do best in a home with a laid back lifestyle.

To meet her, head to New Hanover County Animal Services. County residents can adopt for $70. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon.