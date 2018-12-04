Seahawk Women’s Basketball heads into Chapel Hill confident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The start to the 2018-2019 season has been a good one for UNCW Women’s Basketball. The Seahawks are coming off a good non-conference win on Saturday over instate foe Fayetteville State, 72-54.

Shrita Parker continues to lead UNCW offensively, on Saturday the redshirt senior finished with a game high 27 points. The defensive play that head coach Karen Barefoot preaches has been a thing of beauty for UNCW as of late. In the win on Saturday the Seahawks forced 27 turnover, which lead to 24 fast-break points for UNCW.

The Lady Seahawks have a huge test awaiting them on Wednesday afternoon in Chapel Hill. UNCW will meet up with the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carmichael Arena. Last season it was Carolina coming away with the 86-60 win. This time around the Seahawks are looking to make some noise in the state.

“We are going to go down there and we know that they are an ACC team. They are one of the best in North Carolina. We are thinking we are the team that everybody wants to follow. The tide is turning here at UNCW , the buzz is out there. So, we are going to go down there and roll up the sleeves and get after it,” said UNCW head coach Karen Barefoot.

UNCW and UNC are set to tip-off on Wednesday at 3:30 P.M.