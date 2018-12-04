Second body found in Robeson County Monday night

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — A body was found Monday night in an abandoned home in Robeson County.

Allen Fields, 53, was found with an apparent gunshot wound in an abandoned home on Gardenia Road in Lumberton around 10:54 p.m. on Monday by a relative, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Field’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Raleigh to determine an exact cause of death.

Wilkins also said this case is not related to a body that was found by a fisherman behind a Robeson County gas station on Monday night.

