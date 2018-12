JC Lyle, Executive Director of WARM, stopped by our WWAY studios to discuss their organization. WARM stands for Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry. It’s a nonprofit group that makes urgent home repairs for low-income families in Brunswick, Pender, and New Hanover Counties. They also focus on long-term disaster recovery and future preparedness.

They are in need of volunteers and support more information on how you ca help go to www.warmnc.org to learn more about getting involved.