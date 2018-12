NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Carolina Beach Road Tuesday night.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 6100 block of Carolina Beach Road.

Brewer said the call came in a little after 10 p.m. about a man who was shot in his upper thigh. The victim went to the hospital.

Brewer said there are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.