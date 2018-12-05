CFPUA sanitary sewer overflow

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority crews responded to a sanitary sewer overflow report that happened on Tuesday around 1:45 p.m. on Mallow Rd.

A manhole ring and cover was dislodged by storm debris clean up, causing the debris to fall into the manhole blocking the line, crews cleared the blockage stopping the spill around 2:30 p.m.

CFPUA estimates that 1,500 gallons spilled into a drainage ditch tributary to Pages Creek. The area has been cleaned and the spill was reported to the N.C. Division of Water Quality.

CFPUA laboratory will be collecting samples in the area to determine environmental impacts.