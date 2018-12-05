Chrissy Teigen inspires parents to share photos of babies with head-shaping helmets

(CNN) — Chrissy Teigen is inspiring parents to share photos of their babies wearing head-shaping helmets.

Teigen’s six-month-old son, Miles, wears a corrective helmet to treat his Flat Head Syndrome.

The model posted a picture of Miles with his helmet, saying please don’t feel bad for him.

While her post encouraged other mom’s to share their photos of their babies wearing the same kind of helmet, there were also negative comments, criticizing Teigen.

She responded to the trolls saying that besides helmet therapy, they’re doing physical therapy and non-invasive measures.

The UK’s National Health Service says Flat Head Syndrome is a common problem for babies because they spend a lot of time on their backs.

Premature babies are even more vulnerable to Flat Head Syndrome because their skulls are softer when they’re born.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends infants sleep on their backs to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS.