Deputies investigating mid-morning armed robbery at Pender Co. business

PENDER COUNTy, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an armed robbery at a Atkinson business Wednesday morning.

According to PCSO Spokesman Capt. James Rowell, they received a 911 call around 10:15 a.m. of an armed robbery at the Family Dollar at 410 West Church Street.

- Advertisement -

Two men wearing masks reportedly entered the store with a shotgun, demanded money, and then ran away.

If you know any information, you are asked to call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.