Elizabethtown Police searching for suspect who injured woman during shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The Elizabethtown Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Curtis Sanders Cromartie is wanted for shooting into a home and seriously injuring a woman inside.

The shooting happened on Monday.

Police say they have warrants for Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury With The Intent To Kill, Discharging A Firearm Into An Occupied Dwelling and Injury to Real Property.

Police say Cromartie is considered to be armed and dangerous and has an extensive criminal history.

If you see Cromartie do not approach and immediately call 911.

Detective Sgt. R. Davis with the Elizabethtown Police Department can be reached at (910) 862-3125 if you have any information.