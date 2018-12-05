EyeCon’s ‘One Tree Hill’ reunion conventions to end

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNewsOnline) — The bi-annual “One Tree Hill” conventions will come to an end next spring.

EyeCon Conventions, which has hosted eight local fan conventions honoring the locally filmed The CW series, announced in November it would be ending the fan events after its March 22-24’s convention at the Hotel Ballast.

The reason the Florida-based company is shuttering the event was explained in a Facebook post to fans, citing competition from other similar conventions and increasing negativity online.

“This has been a difficult decision to make, but as we reflect on the negativity and inflammatory statements made online, we clearly recognize what has become an unhealthy situation,” the Nov. 19 post read.

