Homeless man finds bag holding $17K, turns it in to food bank

SUMNER, WA (KCPQ) — A homeless man in Sumner is being praised for turning in thousands of dollars. He found a bag full of money outside of the Sumner Food Bank. He didn’t keep it – in fact, he handed it over to the staff there.

“All of them were like, ‘What do we do with it? It was like a hot potato,” said Anita Miller, director of Sumner Food Bank.

- Advertisement -

What would you do if you found a bag of money with $17,000 in it, right on your front door step? Staff at Sumner Food Bank say that happened to Kevin Booth. They say Booth is homeless and has been coming to the food bank for the last five years.

“He leaned over, picked it up, looked in it and he knew it was money. He waited for our person who comes in at 7:30 in the morning. He waited for her, gave it to her and said, ‘Somebody left this for you,’” Miller said.

The volunteer staff at Sumner Food Bank called police. Police held the money for 90 days and since no one claimed it, the food bank was allowed to keep it. Miller says the money will be used to expand the building so they can provide more services to the homeless and families in need.

Related Article: Man fools police with fake car made of snow

Read more here.