Leland police and fire team up for donation drive

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It’s fire versus police in Leland. With both departments doing their best to beat the other and raise money for charity.

They are fighting each other to help Brunswick Family Assistance. It follows last year’s successful “Pack the Patrol Car” event and they need your help again.

Donated non-perishable items will be used to pack the patrol car and fill the fire truck this year.

Leland firefighters, ems, police and staff will be set up outside of the Leland Walmart from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.