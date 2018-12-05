NC House passes Voter ID bill

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — North Carolina House lawmakers voted 67-40 in favor of the Voter ID bill on Wednesday.

An amendment to S.B. 824 also requires the State Board of Elections to implement rules for verifying absentee ballots in a more secure manner consistent with in-person photo ID requirements, including the option to complete an affidavit asserting a reasonable impediment to obtaining a qualifying identification.

- Advertisement -

Because of that, the bill now heads back to the Senate, which passed the initial measure last week.

The Senate will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

North Carolina is the last state in the Southeast not to have any form of voter ID law.

Related Article: Man votes shirtless after being told to remove Trump shirt

Read more here.