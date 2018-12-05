Newton says he’ll be ready to play vs Browns; coach unsure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton insists he’ll be ready to play against the Browns despite lingering pain in his throwing shoulder.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera wasn’t quite as certain Wednesday saying, “We’ll see. We’re not even to Friday.”

More than 20 months after having surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, Newton is still experiencing discomfort. Coordinator Norv Turner has limited Newton’s downfield throws this season and twice has replaced Newton with backup Taylor Heinicke when lining up for Hail Mary passes.

Newton reps were limited in practice — as they have been for several weeks — as part of Rivera calls “the new normal.”

The Panthers (6-6) are a half-game behind the Vikings in the race for the second NFC wild card spot.