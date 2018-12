PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Run, run Rudolph or how about floss, floss Santa? In case you didn’t know, that’s a new dance the kids are doing these day.

Check out the video above from Old Homestead Farm’s Christmas in the Country event.

A young girl teaches jolly Ol’ Saint Nick how to floss. The video shows that flossing isn’t easy. At least, not for adults.

Christmas in the Country in Rocky Point opens at 5:30 p.m. every night.