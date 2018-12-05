North Brunswick High football coach to be honored at Panthers game

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County high school football coach will be honored during an upcoming Carolina Panthers game in Charlotte.

North Brunswick High School Head Football Coach Bryan Davis is headed to the Bank of America Stadium later this month.

Coach Davis was nominated by Assistant Principal Kimberly Brown for the Carolina Panthers High School Football Coach of the Week. He has been selected and he will be honored during the game on December 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

During the recognition ceremony, he’ll receive a personalized game ball honoring the achievement.

“In September 2018, the coastal area was hit by a very historical hurricane,” Assistant Principal Kimberly Brown wrote in the nomination form. “Once it was safe to travel, Coach Davis spearheaded an effort for the football team to go work with several of our teachers whose homes were flooded by the storm. The team ripped out walls, removed personal items and provided any muscle help needed,” she continued.

From the Carolina Panthers Announcement: “The High School Football Coach of the Week award is designed to recognize coaches who, through their hard work and dedication to young people and student athletes, create successful football teams and players. Your passion for coaching and mentoring young athletes has not gone unnoticed by the other coaches, school administrators and parents who have nominated you for this award. It is through your hard work and dedication that these young athletes will be able to develop their football knowledge, as well as skills to help them succeed on and off the field.”