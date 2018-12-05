North Carolina pastor injured in house fire dies

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina pastor hospitalized after a fire at his home on the grounds of his church has died.

A statement posted on the webpage of Goshen Free Will Baptist Church said pastor Clayton Burch died of his injuries Wednesday morning. Burch’s wife wasn’t seriously hurt in Tuesday’s fire.

The Gaston Gazette reports Gaston County fire officials determined the blaze likely started in the carport area of the home. While investigators don’t think the fire’s origin was suspicious, they haven’t determined how it started. The home sustained extensive damage.

Gaston County Fire Marshal Eric Hendrix said investigators would examine the two burned vehicles on the property and determine if they were under any sort of recall.