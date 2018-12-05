PE teacher recognized for connecting with students in and out of class

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — In the game of floor hockey, there’s no ice or puck, just hockey sticks, a ball and the hardwood.

Its just one of many indoor activities physical education teacher Corrina Reece uses to encourage her students to exercise.

- Advertisement -

A UNCW graduate, Reece has been a PE teacher at Cape Fear Middle School since 2009 but she’s been teaching for much longer.

In addition to coaching softball and baseball, Reece constantly reminds her students about the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle.

“Just to help kids get from point A to point B in physical education, you can see huge growth from where they come in the beginning of the semester to the end of the semester just by moving their body,” Reece said.

In addition to teaching physical education, she’s also the school’s health teacher, athletic director and softball coach. So, how does she juggle it all?

“It’s easy,” she said. “It’s a lot of work but its all hand-in-hand relevant.”

Using heart monitors and pedometers, Reece shows students how to track their heart rate and daily steps. She tries to remind students that any type of exercise, whether its in a group setting or done alone, is vital to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“You don’t have to have a group to move your body,” she said. “If they’re an only child or in a neighborhood where there’s not a group, they don’t have to have a basketball goal or nine people to play baseball. There are things they can do themselves to move their body and it can be fun.”

Reece gets a lot of personal satisfaction from teaching middle school kids.

“The younger ones [and] the ones that are less capable [athletically], they appreciate what you do for them and its fun to watch them grow, watch them get excited about moving and then get excited about PE,” she said.

Perhaps, she’s making an even more significant impact on students at the school outside of class.

“I reach a lot them in the hallway when I’m on duty, I talk about things outside of school and then it draws them back to you,” she said. “I reach them more outside of my curriculum whether it be coaching or just talking to them. A lot of times when you see them away from school, they really then buy into you like — she really does care about me.”

Tyler Pugh is an Appalachian State University student majoring in physical education and health. This fall, he’s been interning at the school and observing how Reece relates with students.

“Some kids do not like physical education but she does an excellent job of making it fun and incorporating all kids and meeting the needs of each individual student,” he said. “She’s been a great help to me and a great mentor and I think I can definitely walk away better in the education field because of her.”

Because of her commitment to students, WWAY TV and Mattress & Furniture Liquidators is recognizing Reece as this week’s Teacher of the Week. That means she’s also receiving a $100 gift card for inspiring her students to achieve success.

“That makes me feel good, I’m excited,” Reece said. “Thank you.”