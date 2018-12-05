Second half dooms Seahawk Men’s Hoops against Carolina

CHAPEL HILL , NC (WWAY)–The No. 14 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels shot nearly 50 percent from the field on Wednesday night as they defeated UNCW 97-69.

The Seahawks were right in the game at halftime only trailing by nine, 44-35. The Tar Heels would dominate the second half 53-34 to pull away with the victory over UNCW.

Cameron Johnson was the leader offensively for Roy Williams club. Johnson finished with a game-high 21 points, 13 of those came in the first half. It was Jeantal Cylla leading UNCW in offensive output. The FIU transfer had 16 points on (6-14) shooting from the field.

The loss drops UNCW to now 4-6 on the year, two games under the .500 mark. North Carolina had no trouble bouncing back off their loss to Michigan as the Tar Heels improve to 7-2.

The Seahawks will now enjoy part of their winter break, with their next contest coming on December 15th against another Top-25 team in Furman.