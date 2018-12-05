Spreading holiday cheer: 500 Christmas trees given to hurricane victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many in the Cape Fear are in a different home or still without one for the holidays due to Hurricane Florence. The Cape Fear Salvation Army is stepping in to help them stay in the holiday spirit.

Along with The King of Christmas, the Salvation Army gave away around 500 Christmas trees to families impacted by the storm.

The artificial tree maker came to the area specifically to spread holiday cheer.

The Salvation Army was not only able to give out trees but also gave out left over food and supplies from their feeding efforts after Florence.

“Part of getting back on our feet and moving forward from the storm is putting our family traditions back together, Maj. Mark Craddock said. “It’s those things that are familiar to us. Christmas trees are familiar to us. There are those things that make home, home. And so that’s what we’re helping these families do.”

The need is large this holiday season. You can still help the Salvation Army give Christmas to a child this year.

They have around 150 angels still on their angel tree looking for a Christmas gift. 3,000 gifts have already been pledged.