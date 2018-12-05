Wilmington Artist With Autism Stops By WWAY Studios

Rachard McIntyre has been drawing since he was four years old and now more than 30 years later it’s more than just a hobby. At the age of 4 he was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, a high-functioning type of Autism. But he hasn’t let that stop him or his gift. Now in his 30s McIntyre hasn’t stopped fulfilling his passion. He stopped by our WWAY studios with his mother Carolyn to discuss his latest tribute to Senator John McCain and others.

If you would like to see Rachard’s work you can go to the Wyche Gallery at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, NC. You will find them in Building “A” on the second floor until December 25th.