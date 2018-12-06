Bradley Carter, Art in Bloom Gallery partner to help NHRMC Women’s & Children’s Hospital

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Acclaimed artist Bradley Carter is partnering with Art in Bloom Gallery to bring you ‘Colors of Expression.’

The exhibit will feature a selection of fresh work from Carter. It will also benefit New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital. The painting ‘What it Feels Like – Floral Impressions#44’ will be raffled off with all proceeds going to the hospital.

Carter says donating the painting is his way of helping the community.

The painting is on display on display at Art in Bloom until December 28.

There is a reception Friday, December 7 from 6 – 8 p.m. to preview the painting and see other works from Carter. It is in conjunction with a special installation at Montieth Construction next door to Art in Bloom.

Tickets can be purchased during normal business hours in the gallery or online.

Carter is an award winning, international selling artist who grew up pursuing his passion for art in Virginia before moving to the North Carolina in 2007. He currently resides in Wilmington.

He predominately works in the medium of painting with his passion in Abstract Expressionism, but his works also include collage, paint skins, and furniture.