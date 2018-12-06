Buy a donut and help give kids in need a sweet Christmas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Enjoy a sweet treat while also giving a child in need a sweet Christmas. Wake N Bake is giving you a chance to do just that.

The local donut shop says if you buy one of their holiday charity donuts, all profits will go toward purchasing gifts for needy children.

- Advertisement -

Do you know a kid who might need a gift? Message the shop their story.

You can nominate a kid on Facebook or by sending an email to info@wakenbakedonuts.com.

Wake N Bake has two locations in New Hanover County. One is located at 114 Princess Street in Wilmington and the other is 1401 N. Lake Park Blvd Suite 46 in Carolina Beach.