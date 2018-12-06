Company donates a new home to family of Hania Aguilar

LUMBERTON, NC (WTVD) — A Fort Lauderdale company donated a new mobile home to the family of slain Lumberton teen Hania Aguilar.

For three weeks, employees with Time Out Communities watched the devastating news of her disappearance and death. They decided to step in.

“I wanted to try to give something to them to take away some of the pain. It’s not going to get her child back,” said Time Out Communities Operations Manager Michell Hunt. “All I could think about was how her mom had to make that journey in and out of the mobile home park that the baby made coming out.”

The donated home is an 1,800-square-foot double-wide four-bedroom home with two bathrooms. Several businesses and community members have donated money and furniture.

The family is overwhelmed.

“They were in tears,” Hunt said. “The two small kids wanted to stay here last night. One of them said they want a desk and a toy box. You can talk about Robeson County, but I tell you what, when we need to pull together, we will pull together.”