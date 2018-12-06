County residents encouraged to get storm debris curbside by Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews are beginning the final phase of removal of vegetative and demolition debris related to Hurricane Florence cleanup and residents in the unincorporated areas of New Hanover County are encouraged to have all storm related debris set out by Monday.

The City of Wilmington, as well as Carolina, Kure, and Wrightsville beaches each coordinated debris collection for their residents, and can be contacted directly for information.

- Advertisement -

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we pick up debris across the unincorporated areas of the county,” said Environmental Management Director Joe Suleyman. “Crews have collected more than 1.2 million cubic yards of vegetative and demolition debris so far. Setting out debris by December 10 will ensure it is picked up. We anticipate to be finished with debris collection no later than mid-January.”

Storm related debris will be picked up, however routine yard maintenance materials and household garbage will not.

The county landfill is also accepting vegetative debris and demolition debris from residents. The landfill disposal fees are $30 per ton for vegetative debris and $48 per ton for demolition debris.

For more information, including tips on debris separation and placement, and the progress of debris collection, visit Recycling.NHCgov.com.